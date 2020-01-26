Mary Glover

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Glover, 75, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was well-known in the community and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her son Dylan Glover. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her children Milton, Tywan Celeste, Dushawana Glover and LaTanya Johnson; grandson Davion Johnson; six sisters; one brother and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM and family hour from 6:00-8:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation one hour prior to service. Min. Michael Johnson, officiating.

\