Mary Glover

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Mary you are going to be missed by all"
  • "Rest in peace Mary."
    - Mary Williams
  • "I am truly sorry to hear about your loss. Your mother was a..."
    - Kevin Sharon Banks
  • "Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning..."
    - Juanita Morgan
  • "Mary was a good hearted person who feed anybody it wasn't a..."
    - From:sharene (tooise) Jackson
Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Obituary
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Glover, 75, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was well-known in the community and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her son Dylan Glover. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her children Milton, Tywan Celeste, Dushawana Glover and LaTanya Johnson; grandson Davion Johnson; six sisters; one brother and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM and family hour from 6:00-8:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation one hour prior to service. Min. Michael Johnson, officiating.

Published in The Times on Jan. 26, 2020
