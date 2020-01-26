Mary Glover

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Mary you are going to be missed by all"
  • "Rest in peace Mary."
    - Mary Williams
  • "I am truly sorry to hear about your loss. Your mother was a..."
    - Kevin Sharon Banks
  • "Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning..."
    - Juanita Morgan
  • "Mary was a good hearted person who feed anybody it wasn't a..."
    - From:sharene (tooise) Jackson
Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
Obituary
Mary Glover

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Glover, 75, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was well-known in the community and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00PM-6:00PM and family hour from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main St. East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation one hour prior to service. Min. Michael Johnson, officiating.
Published in The Times on Jan. 26, 2020
