Mary Glover

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Glover, 75, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was well-known in the community and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00PM-6:00PM and family hour from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main St. East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation one hour prior to service. Min. Michael Johnson, officiating.