Mary H. (Garbarczyk) Nemeth (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Obituary
Mary H. Nemeth (nee Garbarczyk)

HEGEWISCH - Mary H. Nemeth, age 96, late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis M. Nemeth. Loving mother of James (Deborah Meade) Nemeth, Kathy (George) Hollich, Janice (Walter) McKibbin and the late Sandra (Michael) Melendez. Proud grandmother of Deborah, Julie, Steven, Elizabeth, Maureen, Michele and Robert. Cherished great grandmother of Catelyn, Madison, Emily, Violet, Aurelia, Sophia and Liliana. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: John and Catherine Garbarczyk; and siblings: Josephine, Chester and John.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Mary may be sent to: St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312 or a charity of your selection. Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday September 28, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019. (773) 646-1133 or

www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 25, 2019
