Mary Helen Foster (nee Kimbrell)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Helen Foster (nee Kimbrell), age 84, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

She is survived by four children: Sarah (late Ronnie) Hargett, Bob (Leti) Foster, Rhonda (Dennis) Bloch, and Kim (David) Rains; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother: Samuel Kimbrell; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband: Carl Foster; great-grandson: Austin Atchley; two brothers and her sister.

Mrs. Foster worked at the Jockey Club and Brothers Restaurant in East Chicago and Lauers in Calumet City. She worked hard to raise her children and did so with great love and care.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, January 3, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. Cremation to follow service.

