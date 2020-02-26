Mary Helen Iemmolo

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Helen (MH) Iemmolo, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George; children, Lisa (Greg) Huber, Julie (John) Woods, Camille Iemmolo, and Jon Wyville; grandchildren, Sarah Huber, Zachary (Colleen) Huber, Meridith (Spencer) Mansfield, Katie Woods, Wythe Woods, and Helena Wyville; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Leo Welsh, Claire, Elise, and Ellie Huber, and Ramona and Oona Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orson and Maggie Curtis; brother, James Curtis; and son, Paul Iemmolo.

Mary Helen attended Jackson High School in Jackson, MI, and went on to graduate from the Henry Ford Hospital of Nursing in Detroit, MI, and became a Registered Nurse. After graduation, she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she met George, who was in the Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor. They were married in 1956 and headed off to New York City. Mary Helen loved to read and learn about other cultures. She embraced the opportunity to travel and lived in multiple states and visited seven countries.

But, her real life's journey was as a follower of Jesus Christ. She loved God and loved others. Her home served as a church plant, she spent time on mission trips and supported many children abroad. Along the way, she also opened her home to international university students. Her "adopted" family was blessed by her spirit of generosity. In addition to being a loving wife and mother with a 40 year nursing career focused on caring for the elderly, Mary Helen loved the arts. She shared her love of music by playing the piano, organ, hammered dulcimer, and singing solo performances and in many choirs. Mary Helen combined her love of travel, photography and painting to become an accomplished artist who garnered many awards. And she lived life with impeccable style!

The Iemmolo family would like to thank all of the loving caregivers who cared for and brought comfort to Mary Helen and her family. A special thank you to Dr. Devine and Stephanie Campbell and Kileigh Renehan from Dunes Hospice. Their exceptional love and care made it possible for Mary Helen to stay in her home.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Dunes Hospice.