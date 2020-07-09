1/1
Mary J. Paz
In Loving Memory Of Mary J. Paz July 9, 1916 - November 20, 2008.

Dearest Mama, Happy 12th Heavenly Birthday.

Today, I choose a rose as my flower of the day, the flower that reminds me of you! No matter what color pink, red or yellow, I think of you and the colors you brought into our lives that were so bright. You were the gardener and we were your flowers that bloomed and flourished because of the love you gave us. Today, for your birthday, I am sending a beautiful bouquet of roses to you in Heaven. We hope you are enjoying a beautiful Birthday in Heaven with Dad, Henry and Billy strumming their guitars singing to you, and Grandma, JoAnn, Blanca and Violet by your side surrounding you with love. We miss and think of you everyday.

Love, hugs and kisses, Your Children: Mag (Santos), Titos (Barbie), Sylvia, Maddi & of course, Molli



Published in The Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
