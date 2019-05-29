Mary J. Seremet (nee Ruzic)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary J. Seremet (nee Ruzic) Schererville, IN, age 94, of Schererville, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary is survived by daughter, Barbara (Ray) Saunders; son, Joseph (Debra) Seremet; grandchildren: Jonathan (Jackie) Seremet, Ellen (Rhyan) Rhodes, Alan Saunders and Matthew Seremet; great grandchildren, Alia Rhodes, Avery Seremet, and Julia Seremet; dear sister Margaret Kuric; and nieces. Mary was preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Tom; parents Joseph and Julia; sister and brother-in-law, John and Angie Seremet; brother-in-law, John Kuric; and nephew and nieces.

Mary was born on March 15, 1925 to Joseph and Julia Ruzic. She retired after nearly 30 years of service from the former Murphy, McAtee, Murphy & Costanza Law Firm. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church, and a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her appreciative family. She loved gardening, crocheting and crafts. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

We send our gratitude to the Memory Care Staff at The Residences at Deer Creek and the Staff at Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry J. Steffens officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Share Foundation, P.O Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN, 46371-0400 or the , 50 E. 91st, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or www.alz.org/indiana would be greatly appreciated. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home 219.322.7766 SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com