Mary Jane Kerulis (nee Troglio)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary Jane Kerulis (nee Troglio), age 89, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Mary Jane is survived by her children: Paul (Nanette Akey) Kerulis, Joan Kerulis, Michael (Mary Ann) Kerulis, Gregory Kerulis, Christopher Kerulis, and Katherine (Bryan) Haldeman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, James Troglio.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and son, James.

Mary Jane was an active, long-time parishioner at St. Andrew Catholic Church. She created a home that was full of love, not only for her family and friends, but for everyone who came to her looking for good conversation and advice or just a listening ear. She lived her life in service to others and is now celebrating a life well lived with loved ones that departed before her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM.Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

Since Mary Jane was an avid reader, donations made to Aquinas Catholic Community School, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 in her memory will be used to purchase literature books.

To view and/or sign Mary Jane's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.