Mary Jane Leeper

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Jen Leeper Age 78, of Portage, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in LaPorte, IN on September 20, 1940 to Ambrose and Euna (Finch) Jackson.

Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband, Robert Leeper; beloved daughters, Nina Merkley (Rob Lewis), Tamra (Mark) Belancin and Linda Nagel; son-in-law, Jim Mills; brother, Tony Jackson; grandchildren, Steven (Becky) Belancin, Cory (Catherine) Mills, Kevin Mills, Drew Merkley, Michael Nagel and Allison Nagel and great grandchildren, Madison Belancin and Rowan Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose Jackson and Euna Davis, daughter, Michelle Mills and sister, Trudy Gaza.

Mary Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and she will be greatly missed by everyone.

Memorial Service will be held on March 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place on March 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.