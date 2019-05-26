Mary Jane Pohlmann (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Obituary
Mary Jane Pohlmann

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jane Pohlmann, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born September 26, 1951 in Oak Park, IL to Herbert and Jane (Levine) Pohlmann. Mary had most recently worked at the Valparaiso SELF School and at MacAfee Animal Hospital. She loved to volunteer and give back to the community. In her free time, Mary enjoyed painting, crafts, the outdoors, and animals.

Mary is survived by her children, Andrew C. (Stella) Stemple, Benjamin M. (Kristen) Stemple, and Molly (Jeremy) Corning; grandchildren, Brady and Hailey Stemple and Xander, Gabe, and Asher Corning; and brothers, Herbert and Peter Pohlmann. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the or the Porter County Humane Society.
Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
