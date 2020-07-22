1/1
Mary Jane Stephens
{ "" }
Mary Jane Stephens

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Jane Stephens, 70, of Hammond, IN passed away July 19, 2020 in DeMotte, IN.

Survived by her son, James A. (Pamela) Svitek Jr.; daughter, April Hyde, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Susan; brother, William; father of her children, James Sr.

Mary was quite the joker. She loved to laugh and make others laugh too. She loved Miss Piggy. Mary truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she thought the world of them.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Mary will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Family asks that those attending wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
JUL
24
Lying in State
09:30 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
July 22, 2020
April Hyde
Daughter
