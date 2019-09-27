Mary Jane Strus

Service Information
Edward Kompare Funeral Home
9858 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-768-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St George Church
9546 S. Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St George Church
9546 S. Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Obituary
Mary Jane Strus

EAST SIDE - Mary Jane Strus (nee Petric), Age 92, of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Joan (the late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie) and Michael (Cheryl) Strus; loving grandmother of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky) Strus, Maggie, Max, Joe and Sarah Strus; caring great- grandmother of Nolan Strus. Dear sister of Dolores (the late William) Wright; dear sister-in-law of the late Harold (the late Jean) Strus, the late Dorothy (the late John) Chavka, the late Virginia Strus and the late Frances (the late Rudy) Novak; adored aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Long time officer of Slovenian Women's Union Branch 16, St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J. and St George Seniors.

Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m.; at St. George Church, 9546 S. Ewing Avenue; Chicago, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL. (773) 768-8800.
Published in The Times on Sept. 27, 2019
