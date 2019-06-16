Mary Jean (Rominger) Frederick

Mary Jean (nee Rominger) Frederick

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Jean (nee Rominger) Frederick age 86 of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kathy (nee York) Moore; daughter-in-law, Connie (nee Young) McCarty; She is survived by two sons: Daniel (Rita) McCarty, David(Shirley) McCarty; one sister, Glenda (Victor) Ramsey, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.

Mary Jean was a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN was affiliated with VFW Post 302 and The Hammond Moose Club, she worked at numerous local restaurants and factories, mostly recently at Walmart in Schererville, IN. We will be having a memorial service / celebration of her life on June 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at Christian Fellowship Church (605 165th street) Hammond, IN 46324. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME Highland, IN entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Times on June 16, 2019
