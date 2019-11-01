Mary Jean Jenkins

PORTAGE, IN - We are sad to announce that Mary Jean Jenkins, age 58, of Portage, IN passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Mary was born on May 21, 1961 in Gary, IN to Glen and Jean (Brodie) Burgess II.

Mary graduated from Portage High School Class of 1979. She was certified and licensed as an x-ray, CT and MRI technician in Florida and Indiana and most recently worked for St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Mary enjoyed the sun, the beach and the wind. She now rests in the Lord's embrace.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Chuck" Jenkins; her beloved son, Daniel Burgess; brothers, John (Wilba) and Richard (Deb); sisters, Maxine (William) and Diane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Burgess II and Jean Burgess and brother, Glen.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Gathering will take place for friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the wonderful organization at Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St. Suite 22, Valparaiso, IN 46383, www.hearttohearthospice.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.