BURNHAM, IL - Mary Jo Hillegonds, age 72 of Burnham, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Edward D. Hillegonds; two sons: Cary (Cathy) Hillegonds and Eric Hillegonds; three grandchildren: Miranda, Emily, and Joshua; two sisters: Nickolette (Craig) Weitzman and Edwina (Bill Mantz) Spodark; and brother-in-law, Joe Baird. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Helene Spodark and sister: Georgiann Baird.

Friends are invited to visit with Mary Jo's family on Thursday, June 13 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. She will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Jo's name to the Audubon Society.

Mary Jo had worked as a secretary for the FBI. She was an avid Cubs fan and a member of the Audubon Society. Pages could be written of how much Phyllis meant to her family and what a wonderful person she was. She was and always will be loved so very much, and she will be missed more than words can possibly say. www.schroederlauer.com