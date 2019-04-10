Mary Jo (Chick) Morey

Mary Jo Morey (nee Chick)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Jo Morey (nee Chick) age 83, of Hammond, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mary is survived by her children; Paula (Bob) Bernotus, Paulette Peterson (Vic Barks), Jeff Morey, Charles (Jennifer) Morey, Terri (late Ed) Malatinka, Jon (Lori) Morey, Regina Morey (James Gidney), Robert (Debbie) Morey, Steven (Laura) Morey; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Schneider; Sister in laws, Sari (late Ed) Chick, Sharon (late Joseph) Siska; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert D. Morey; daughters, Michelle Morey, Debra Ware; and brothers, Todd, Edward, and William Chick.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (Corner of Kennedy Ave. and Main St.) Schererville, IN 46375 with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She stayed very active in the lives of her children and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Apr. 10, 2019
