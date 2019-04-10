Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo (Chick) Morey.

Mary Jo Morey (nee Chick)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Jo Morey (nee Chick) age 83, of Hammond, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mary is survived by her children; Paula (Bob) Bernotus, Paulette Peterson (Vic Barks), Jeff Morey, Charles (Jennifer) Morey, Terri (late Ed) Malatinka, Jon (Lori) Morey, Regina Morey (James Gidney), Robert (Debbie) Morey, Steven (Laura) Morey; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Schneider; Sister in laws, Sari (late Ed) Chick, Sharon (late Joseph) Siska; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert D. Morey; daughters, Michelle Morey, Debra Ware; and brothers, Todd, Edward, and William Chick.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (Corner of Kennedy Ave. and Main St.) Schererville, IN 46375 with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She stayed very active in the lives of her children and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com