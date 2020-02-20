Mary K. Doggett (nee Austgen)

SAINT JOHN, IN - Mary K. Doggett (nee Austgen) age 65, Saint John, resident formerly of Chicago Heights; born and raised in Hammond, IN. Graduate of Bishop Noll High School and Indiana University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Worked as a Registered Nurse at St James Hospital, Chicago Heights Emergency Room and most recently retired School Nurse at Thornwood High School. Wife of Randall "Randy" Doggett. Stepmother of Jennifer (Joseph) Bomar and Patrick Doggett. Grandmother of Sophia, Nora, Audrey, and Joseph Bomar. Daughter of Patrice nee McShane and Elmer Austgen. Sister of Peter (Priscilla), Terrence (Peggy) Austgen and the late James (Jane), Paul and Daniel (Shivana) Austgen. Brother in-law of Enrico "Rick" (Joann "JoJo") Doggett. Aunt and friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday February 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from funeral home to St Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name to the ASCPA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/, would be appreciated by her family.

For service information contact 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.