Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger

CHESTERTON, IN - Mary Kathleen (O'Melia) Coppinger, age 59 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. After a 5-year, valiantly fought battle with cancer, the Lord called her home. She was born on November 16, 1960 in Gary, IN to Martin Sr. and Donna (Kewley) O'Melia.

Mary is survived by her life partner of 40 years and loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Coppinger; daughter, Lauren Coppinger; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Martin O'Melia, Jr., and Michael O'Melia.

Mary, with her husband Kevin, own the Dari-Dip and YoAmazing Yogurt Shoppe, among other business ventures.

Mary enjoyed volunteering at the local church, tending to her landscaping, and spending time in the sun, especially going to Florida for winter. Most of all, she enjoyed doing for others; her legacy will always be selflessness.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. Burial at Calvary and a luncheon at Portage's Rosewood will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved