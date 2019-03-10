Mary Kathleen Phillips(nee Phalen)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Mary Kathleen Phillips (nee Phalen), late of Sauk Village, passed March 5, 2019 at age 75. Beloved wife of the late Terry Phillips. Dear mother of Brian Phillips, Shannon Steen, Lori (Raymond) Self, Kelly Phillips and Kevin (Becky) Phillips. Cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Donald (Marcy) Phalen, the late James Phalen and the late Mickey (Betty) Phalen.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 at TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.