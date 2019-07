Mary Kay McKinlay

Mary Kay McKinlay, born in Idaho, Mary Kay was raised and lived in Northwest Indiana until retiring to Albuquerque NM in 2005. At the time of her passing she was survived by siblings: Dee Sliwinski of Portage, Marie Jurcin of Lake Station, Lois (Chuck) Boozer of Gary and Richard McKinlay of Albuquerque, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.