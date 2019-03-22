Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kochis.

Mary Kochis

DYER, IN - Mary Kochis, of Dyer, passed away on March 20, 2019. Until her recent hospitalization, Mary was the leader of the St. Thomas More Vocations Committee; which included conducting a weekly vocations prayer service and contributing articles to the church bulletin. Mary was well known throughout the Northwest Indiana Catholic Community.

She is survived by her sister: Helen Artim; her sister-in-law: Rose Yothment; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by husband: Jacob Kochis; daughter: Janie Brown; husband: Art Brown; and eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday March 22, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. There will also be a half hour of visitation at the church prior to the mass. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Mary will be remembered as a very generous, loving, and helpful person. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diocese of Gary Vocation Office in her loving memory. Please visit us www.burnskish.com.