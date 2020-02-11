Mary Krajewski

HEGEWISCH, IL - Mary Krajewski, age 98, late of Hegewisch, entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Valarie Krajewski. She is predeceased by her sisters: Louise Penkala, Bernice Buczkowski, Helen Jures, Anna Dumke and her brothers: John Krajewski, Joseph Kray and Frank Kray. Her parents were Albert and Sophia Krajeweski, previously deceased.Mary was a selfless caregiver to her family and a devote Catholic who prayed daily for her family and friends. She enjoyed taking care of her family, gardening and watching Jeopardy. Her kindness and sweet smile will be deeply missed.

Visitation 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday February 12, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com