Mary L. Guernsey
1942 - 2020
Mary L. Guernsey

PORTAGE, IN - Mary L. Guernsey, age 78, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Harbor Manor in Noblesville. She was born in Gary, IN on February 20, 1942 to the late Nolen and Jessie (nee Trent) Hendershott. She was a member of Em-manuel Baptist Church of South Haven. She enjoyed her membership at Bonner Senior Center in Portage where she played BINGO. She loved her dogs and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Jill Pursell) Guernsey; and brother Ronald (Barbara) Hendershott.

She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Vernon Hendershott, Paul Hendershott, Norma Warda, Daniel Hendershott; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bonner Senior Center, 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service for Mary will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Allen officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will take place Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. Face coverings are required. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 25, 2020
middle row far right is William Peterson. I received these pictures from his son, Eric Peterson. I have the date somewhere.
Kathy Heckman
Friend
July 25, 2020
One of the boys is William Peterson who lived a few houses up from the Hendershots.
Kathy Heckman
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mr. Nolen Hendershot ?? William Peterson told his son, Eric, that Mr. Hendershot took him under his wing when his father died and he was still young.
Kathy Heckman
Friend
July 25, 2020
She was a childhood friend but I haven't seen her in years. I am now with the Portage Historical Society and I have a few pictures from the Garyton neighborhood and had hoped she could help me identify. Contact me if there is someone interested in the family history and maybe help with the pictures.
Kathy Heckman
Friend
