HOBART, IN - Mary L. Vazquez, age 87, of Hobart passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. Mary was an Elementary School Teacher that retired from the Holy Angels Elementary School in Gary. She was born September 1, 1932 in Gary, Indiana to the late Ines and Flavia Luna. Mary loved her family and enjoyed playing Bunko and was a former member of at least one Bunko Club. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart.

Mary is survived by her two sons: Michael Vazquez and Robert (Dorothy) Vazquez both of Hobart; one brother, Albert Herrera of Griffith; four grandchildren: Joey, Allis, Rachel and Alexandria; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Vazquez, Sr.; her parents; four sisters: Caroline Mislin, Pat DeLeon, Toni Lara and Feliciana Noriega; and two brothers, Isadore Luna and Benjamin Luna.

