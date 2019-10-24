Mary L. Wring (nee Porter)

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary L. Wring (nee Porter), age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Mary was a loving mother of three children: Patricia (Hal) Johnson, Rhonda (Dennis) Moran, and Rick Wring; cherished grandmother of: Nick (Stephanie) Moran, Ally (Nick) Cummings, and Jenna Johnson; and dearest great-grandmother of: Caroline, Jack and Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Douglas Wring; two brothers: Gene and Willard; and four sisters: Mattie, Katherine, Dorothy, and Shelley.

Mary was the proud owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics in the Southlake Mall for twenty-two years where she met many life-long friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

To view and/or sign Mary's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.