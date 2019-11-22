Mary Lorraine McGinnity

CALUMET CITY, IL - Mary Lorraine McGinnity, age 95, of Calumet City, IL died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on November 16, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her husband William E. (Bill) McGinnity, Jr.

Mary, the daughter of Margaret and Lawrence Lavin was born November 24, 1923. She and Bill wed in Chicago in 1948, and the couple moved to Calumet City where they raised six daughters who all survive her. A life-long learner and academic, Mary was devoted to the study of English, earning a B.A. from Mundelein College (1945) as well an M.A. (1959) and a Ph.D. (1968) in English Literature from Loyola University of Chicago.

A devoted wife and mother, Mary also donated freely of her time and talents. For decades, she actively volunteered at St. Victor parish in Calumet City, St. Elizabeth Seton High School in South Holland, and the YMCA in Harvey. She was passionate about animal welfare and rescue and her doors were always open to stray dogs or cats, many of which became her beloved pets. Mary also developed a deep love for travel - she embraced lengthy family camping trips, challenging canoe trips in the Boundary Waters in Quetico, Ireland with her beloved husband Bill, Windjammer cruises with her daughters, and many more adventures.

Mary is survived by her six daughters, Mary (Felix) Mesterharm, Kathy (Robert) Nix, Peg (Ken) Jakubowicz, Elizabeth McGinnity, Eileen (Frank Fransioli) McGinnity, and Teresa (Daniel) Pluth, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St. Calumet City, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

