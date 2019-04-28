Mary Lou Casey

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Lou, age 90, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Born in Gary, IN on March 1, 1929 to the late William and Catherine (nee Wiltzius) Flynn. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, she retired from St. Paul School after teaching for 32 years. She was a born educator, teaching children to read was her passion. She was a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and International Reading Association, she graduated from Mount Mary College and master's degree from Valparaiso University. She was an avid bridge player. She loved Notre Dame football and girls' basketball as well as gardening and her cats.

Survived by sons; Kevin (Karla) Casey, Frank Casey, Patrick (Wanli) Casey, Sean (Ann) Casey, Brian Casey, Daughters; Bridget Casey, Maureen (Frank) Graham, Sheila (John) Woods, 14 Grandchildren, 14 Great-grandchildren, Brothers; David (Paula) Flynn, Jerome (Patricia) Flynn, Sisters; Sue Whitehead, Barbara Green. Preceded in death by parents; Husband, John A. Casey; Siblings, Teresa Ann Garnier, Kathleen Mathis, Joan Graeber, William Flynn.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to St. Paul School and or St. Agnes Adult Day Care.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO, IN, (219) 462-3125.