Mary Lou Ingham

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Lou Ingham, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away August 4, 2019. She was a longtime member and volunteer at Church of the Four Seasons, Winfield. Mary Lou was a talented seamstress, gardener, painter, and enjoyed ceramics. She was truly the heart of the family. Mary Lou will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, C. Frank Ingham; granddaughter, Kristina Komenich; brother, Freeman Russell; sister, Jean.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Bruce (Kay) Ingham, Kevin (Marla) Ingham, Julie (Mike) Heeg, Terri (Bret) Muldner; grandchildren, Kara Komenich, Andy and Alex Ingham, Evan and Nicole Heeg; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Peyton Sullivan.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT. Cremation will precede the service. A private interment will take place at Church of the Four Seasons Memorial Garden.