Mary Lou Sarver

KOUTS, IN - Mary Lou Sarver, 91, of Kouts formerly of Hammond passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born February 21, 1928 in Oak Park, IL to Anthony and Alice (Ryan) Hannagan and graduated from Trinity High School. Mary Lou made her career as a department manager with Carson's department stores in Hammond and Merrillville for 27 years retiring in 1993. She had been a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond for 50 years and served as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years.

On July 3, 1948 she married George E. Sarver who preceded her in death in 1983. Survivors include their children George (Karen) Sarver, Jr. of Wanatah, Laura (Kim) Davis of Hebron and Mary Ellen Sarver of Kouts and sisters, Dorothy Gibson and Joanne Rouse, sister-in-law, Geraldine Hannagan, grandchildren, Sabrina Sarver and Jason (Katie) Sarver, great-grandchildren, Mary Kate, Joseph, Julia, Henry and Jonathan and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Anthony Hannagan, Catherine Shannon, Thomas Hannagan, Alice Reese & Elizabeth Groen.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 am Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kouts with burial to follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hammond. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.