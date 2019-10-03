Mary Lou (Knopf) Schwanke (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dawn, Debbie and Tammy you and your families have my..."
    - Andrea Lakatos
  • "Prayers for you all. So sorry for your loss. Love, Bob and..."
    - Darlene Clarida
  • "I am so sorry for not being able to see her more often. We..."
    - Barbara Hartmann
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Mary Lou was such a kind and..."
    - Dan and Lynne Regan
  • "She was a nice aunt to me for many years, I will miss her a..."
    - Gayla Zaremba
Service Information
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN
46341
(219)-996-2821
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Lou Schwanke (nee Knopf)

ZEPHYRHILLIS, FL - Mary Lou Schwanke (nee Knopf), age 83, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home.

Mary Lou was born on March 30, 1936, in Crown Point, IN to Walter "Pete" and Florence (nee Fricke) Knopf. On March 29, 1952 she married Verlin (Gus) Schwanke. They resided in Hebron, IN, where they raised three daughters: Dawn (Mark) Rathburn, Debra Fox, and Tamara (Steve Mattingly) Schwanke. She had seven grandchildren: Corey, Nicole, Blake, Amber, Jamie, Michael and Jordan; and five great-grandchildren: Nathen, Jaxson, Charlotte, Hank and Lila. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Kay) Knopf.Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Schwanke; her parents; her infant son, Roger Schwanke; sister, Marge Johnson; and brother, Julian Knopf.

Mary Lou enjoyed playing Yahtzee, going to the casino and watching old westerns.Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Joel Zipay officiating. Interment to follow at DeMotte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary Lou's memory to St. John Lutheran Church in Wanatah, IN.

To sign Mary Lou's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.