Mary Lou Schwanke (nee Knopf)

ZEPHYRHILLIS, FL - Mary Lou Schwanke (nee Knopf), age 83, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home.

Mary Lou was born on March 30, 1936, in Crown Point, IN to Walter "Pete" and Florence (nee Fricke) Knopf. On March 29, 1952 she married Verlin (Gus) Schwanke. They resided in Hebron, IN, where they raised three daughters: Dawn (Mark) Rathburn, Debra Fox, and Tamara (Steve Mattingly) Schwanke. She had seven grandchildren: Corey, Nicole, Blake, Amber, Jamie, Michael and Jordan; and five great-grandchildren: Nathen, Jaxson, Charlotte, Hank and Lila. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Kay) Knopf.Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Schwanke; her parents; her infant son, Roger Schwanke; sister, Marge Johnson; and brother, Julian Knopf.

Mary Lou enjoyed playing Yahtzee, going to the casino and watching old westerns.Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Joel Zipay officiating. Interment to follow at DeMotte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary Lou's memory to St. John Lutheran Church in Wanatah, IN.

