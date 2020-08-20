1/1
Mary Lou (Smith) Segneri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Lou Segneri (nee Smith)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Lou Segneri (nee Smith) age 78, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago (Indiana Harbor), IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Victor; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Troksa; son, Tony Segneri; dear grandchildren, Nick, Rachel and Seth Troksa; Amelia Segneri; sisters, Joann (late, Tom) Lenz, Judy (Earl) Shisler and Gayle (Tim)Sinder; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Smith. Mary Lou was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School in East Chicago. She retired with 35 years of service from Mercantile National Bank as a teller. She served on Board of Directors for Humane Society in Munster, IN. Mary Lou deeply loved her family and precious pets. In lieu of flowers, donations to humaneindiana.org would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. Mary Lou will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the Church. Those attending visitation and church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Lying in State
09:30 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
(219) 931-5762
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved