Mary Louise Hopkins (Bogner)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary passed away April 23, 2019 in hospice care. Raised in Hammond IN, she graduated from Morton High School and Indiana University with a degree in artistic design. She worked in the Chicago advertising field for 25 years. Preceded in death by husband, Neal Brown and long time partner, Larry Roberts. Survived by three brothers, one sister, a sister in law, and their families.

Mary will be remembered as a kind soul.