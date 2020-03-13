Mary Louise Rzonca (nee Skorupski)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Mary Louise Rzonca (nee Skorupski) age 91 of Hegewisch, formerly of Cornell, MI passed away on March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of late Joseph and Martha Skorupski. Loving wife of late Eugene Anthony Rzonca (CFD). Beloved mother of Mary O'Donnell (late Herald O'Donnell) and Pat (George) Radosavljevic. Dearest grandmother of Carrie (Mark) and Leo, and adoring great-grandmother of Alex and Zoey. Loving sister of late Duzzie (Elvira) Skorupski. Dearest sister-in-law of Therese (late Martin) Surdell.

A celebration of life Funeral Mass will be held at St. Columba Church of Hegewisch on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Chicago Fire Department: "The Widows and Orphans Fund". Mary will be dearly missed by family and friends. sadowskifh.com