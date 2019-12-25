Mary Louise Sroka "Mary Lou"

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Lou Sroka, age 97, of Munster passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Patty (Michael) Ferro, son Robert (Verna) Sroka, and twin granddaughters Amberly (Tom) Kammer and Amanda Howe, and many loving caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Stanley J. Sroka.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave in Highland, with visiting from 12 (Noon) until the time of mass at 12:30 pm. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Mary Lou graduated from Mishawaka High School, received her Bachelor's degree from Indiana University, and her Master's from Purdue University. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and pinochle, and sewing. She also loved Indiana University basketball and the Chicago Blackhawks.

In lieu of flowers donations ( ) in her name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com