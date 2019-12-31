Mary Louise Swift (nee Little)

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Louise Swift (nee Little), age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.

Mary is survived by her eight children: Mike (Char) Swift, Don (Randy) Swift, Diane (Gerald) Jackson, Deborah (John) Lewis, Anita (Dan Plummer) Edgington, James (Billie) Swift, Janet (Tom) Wayman, and Kenneth (Karen) Swift; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, David Little.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Blaine Swift; grandson, Alexander Edgington; four brothers; and one sister.

Mary Lou graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Indianapolis, IN, class of 1950. She settled in Merrillville, where she made her home and raised her children. Mary was the spiritual leader of her family. She volunteered her services with Merrillville Little League, was a den mother with Boy Scouts of American, and a volunteer with St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center in Valparaiso for 10 years. Mary was an excellent cook and baker. Everyone enjoyed her pies and cakes, especially the coffee clutch at Crown Point Christian Village. Mary had made quilts for every grandchild, great-grandchild and great-great grandchild.

Mary will be greatly missed by her devoted children, grandchildren, and everyone who knew her.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

