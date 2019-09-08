Mary Lukasik

Guest Book
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Lukasik

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary A. Lukasik, age 100, formerly of Highland passed away, August 30, 2019, two days before her 101st birthday. She is survived by her children Joann (Jay) Hedden and Carole Bell; 10 grandchildren: Ken (Kate) Stanis, Joe Stanis, Kevin (Wendy) Staniszewski, Julie (Junior) Estrada, Daniel (Jennie) Bell, Michael Bell, David Bell, Matthew Bell, Steve (Tisha) Hedden, and Adam (Rosa) Hedden; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Lukasik, her parents, five sisters, and one brother.

As per Mary's wishes a private family service was held. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.