Mary Lukasik

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary A. Lukasik, age 100, formerly of Highland passed away, August 30, 2019, two days before her 101st birthday. She is survived by her children Joann (Jay) Hedden and Carole Bell; 10 grandchildren: Ken (Kate) Stanis, Joe Stanis, Kevin (Wendy) Staniszewski, Julie (Junior) Estrada, Daniel (Jennie) Bell, Michael Bell, David Bell, Matthew Bell, Steve (Tisha) Hedden, and Adam (Rosa) Hedden; 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Lukasik, her parents, five sisters, and one brother.

As per Mary's wishes a private family service was held. www.fagenmiller.com