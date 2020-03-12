Mary M. "Mimi" Murzyn

WHITING, IN - Mary M. "Mimi" Murzyn, 88 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved daughter of the late John and Anna Murzyn; loving sister of JoAnn (late Leonard) Pavnica and the late Joseph, Walter and John "Deno" Murzyn, Julie Kus, Theresa Bohling, Bernice "Bunny" Johnson and Ann Mihalo; cherished aunt to multiple generations of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020; 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00pm.

Mimi Murzyn was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1949. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and the Polish Women's Alliance. Mimi loved music and was a member of the St. Adalbert Choir and the Alleluia Community Choir. She was a retiree of Indiana Bell Telephone with a service of 35 years. Devoted to her family, Mimi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400