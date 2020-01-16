Mary Mammas (nee Zeheralis)

FORMERLY OF GARY, IN/VERNON HILLS, IL - Mary Mammas (nee Zeheralis) age 91, formerly of Gary, IN and Vernon Hills, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James E. Mammas; loving mother of Lucia Maria Greenawalt, Evan James (Marika T.) Mammas and Paula Christine (Peter) Guletsky; proud grandmother of Ryan (Kana) Greenawalt, Darrin (Sarah) Greenawalt, Nathan (Courtney) Greenawalt, Marysa Leah Greenawalt, Caidi (Steve) Vanderporten, Joanna Marie Mammas, Anastasia (Robert) Kelly, Tatiana Guletsky and the late Alexander James Guletsky; blissful great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Chris Zeheralis and sister-in-law of Mary "Becky" Zeheralis and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families.

Family only will gather on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, for Private Funeral Services at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment also private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in Mary's name to SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.