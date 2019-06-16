Mary Martha Fedornock (nee Johnson)

HEBRON, IN - Mary Martha Fedornock (nee Johnson), age 97, of Hebron, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Mary is survived by two sons: George (Corliss) Fedornock and Michael (Verna) Fedornock; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother: Glen Johnson; and sister: Virginia Eldridge. She was preceded death by her son: Kenneth (Stella) Fedornock.

Private cremation services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - HEBRON, IN. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.