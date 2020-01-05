Mary Mildred Kotecki (nee Wojcik)

Mary Mildred Kotecki (nee Wojcik), age 99, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter Lori (Keith) Bohlim; special daughters-in-law: Sharon and Sharon; cherished grandchildren: Alicyn (Brian) Demoff, Matthew (Erin) Kotecki, Michael (Melani) Kotecki and Jonathan Kotecki; dear sisters: Lilian Stauffer and Chris (Dave) Evanoff; numerous cherished great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Harry Kotecki; sons: Robert and Richard Kotecki; brothers: Edward and Matthew Wojcik; sister Lottie Csonka; grandson Ryan Howard.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Mary worked at Carson Pirie Scott and retired from St. Margaret Hospital.

