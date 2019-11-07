Mary "Jane" Oakwood (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Jane" Oakwood.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary "Jane" Oakwood

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary "Jane" Oakwood, 77, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born December 25, 1941 in Trimountain, MI to Stanley and Sylvia (Stephens) Combellack, graduated from Houghton High School and received her R.N. from St. Joseph Hospital in Hancock, MI. Jane practiced as a Registered Nurse early in her career before focusing on her family. On June 29, 1963 she married Thomas Oakwood who survives along with their children, Deborah (George) Sherwood of LaPorte NS Brian Thomas Oakwood of Findlay, Ohio, her sister, Judith (Dale) Kesler of Dallas, TX and grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Sherwood and Allyssa Nicole Sherwood.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, Pastor Dee Miller and Rev. Kevin Miller officiating with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery to precede the service. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso.
Published in The Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.