Mary "Jane" Oakwood

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary "Jane" Oakwood, 77, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born December 25, 1941 in Trimountain, MI to Stanley and Sylvia (Stephens) Combellack, graduated from Houghton High School and received her R.N. from St. Joseph Hospital in Hancock, MI. Jane practiced as a Registered Nurse early in her career before focusing on her family. On June 29, 1963 she married Thomas Oakwood who survives along with their children, Deborah (George) Sherwood of LaPorte NS Brian Thomas Oakwood of Findlay, Ohio, her sister, Judith (Dale) Kesler of Dallas, TX and grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Sherwood and Allyssa Nicole Sherwood.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, Pastor Dee Miller and Rev. Kevin Miller officiating with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery to precede the service. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso.