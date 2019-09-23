Mary Pappas (nee Theodoros)

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Pappas (nee Theodoros) age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Beth (Dr. Trent) Orfanos of Crown Point and Valerie Zale of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren: Kailey Pappas, Marianne Orfanos, Evvie (Justin) Tillich, Christina (Bruno) Giannini, Jiori Orfanos, Danielle (Nick) Payne, Peter Zale and John Zale; five great-grandchildren: Trent Tillich, Stefania Tillich, Oscar Tillich, Constantine Giannini and Dominic Payne; sister, Gloria Karos.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie T. Pappas, M.D. and son, Tom Pappas.

Mary was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Tri Kappa. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a master bridge player.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. George Pappas officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

