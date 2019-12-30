Mary Pavelka

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Pavelka, 85 of Valparaiso, passed on December 26, 2019. Born to Risto and Sophia Gurich in Gary, Indiana, September 7, 1934. As a young woman, she played the clarinet and was a ping pong champion. She enjoyed working in the ChemLab at US Steel before marriage. She lived in homes her husband built in Miller and Valparaiso.Her creative outlets included cooking ethnic dishes, baking holiday cookies, crocheting, ceramics, crafts, reading, Hayes Leonard Women's Club (President 1992), and making puzzles during the long winters. Her life was devoted to her family, and friends and she generously donated to The Veterans, Boy's Town, St. Jude's Children Hospital, Make-A-Wish, and Salvation Army.

She was the loving wife of Jerry F. Pavelka, and is survived by her children: Karen Grogg, Deborah (Doug) Hilpipre, Charles V. Grogg, and Jerry C.Pavelka; grandchildren: Alexander, Jory, and Tessa; nieces and nephew: Patty, Carol, and Danny; and lifelong best friends: Joan and Sally.

Her family and friends will miss her deeply and remember her lovingly. There will be a summer memorial to honor her life. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.