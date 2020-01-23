Mary Pavlakis

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Pavlakis, 94, of Schererville, passed away on January 18, 2020. She is survived by children, George (Suzanne) Pavlakis, Van (Sandy) Pavlakis, and Nick (Jessica) Pavlakis; grandchildren, Jamie (Jeremy) King, Stephanie (Brett) Hildreth, Emy (Ryan) Williams, Steven G. (Stephanie) Pavlakis, Nicholas Pavlakis, Gregory Pavlakis, Ryan Schulz, Steven J. (Alyssa) Pavlakis, Adam Pavlakis, Luka Pavlakis, Alex Pavlakis, Samantha Pavlakis; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Dexter and Carter King, Michael and Luca Hildreth, and Evelyn and Harper Pavlakis; sister, Despi (late Steve) Haritos; brother, Pete (late Jean) Lenos; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Pavlakis, parents, in-laws, and sisters, Tula (late Taki) Lazopoulos and Connie (Nick) Shereos.

Family and friends may gather at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN, on Friday, January 24, 2020, for visitation from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Trisagion (Prayer) service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Demetrios Church, 7021 Hohman Avenue in Hammond. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.

Mary was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother, and was a blessing to all who knew her. Her love for her family was reflected in everything she did.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Calumet Area for the compassion and support they gave to our mother/grandmother and our family during a difficult time.