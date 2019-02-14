Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Peleshenko.

Mary Peleshenko

ST. PETERS, MO - Mary Peleshenko, Age 95, of St. Peters, MO, formerly of Hammond and Munster, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday February 11, 2019. Mary is survived by her loving children, Walter (Sharon) Peleshenko of St. Peters, MO and Anna (late Virgil) Wozniak of Portage, IN; grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) Peleshenko and Walter J. (Andrea) Peleshenko; great grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew, Alexander and Paxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Peleshenko.

Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the very Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Mary will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Kennedy and Main), Schererville, IN 46375. Parastas at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the orphans in Ukraine, St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hammond, IN or Saints Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Rd., Granite City, IL 62040 would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com