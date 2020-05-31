Mary Polak
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Polak CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Polak, age 97 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Symphony of Crown Point. Mary was born in Ohradzany, Slovakia on October 22, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Polak and Anna Polak (Harvan) and her brother-in-law Alton (Tom) Tucker. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Tucker; her niece and nephews: Thomas (Sharon) Tucker, Sandra (David) Kerr, David (Priscilla) Tucker and her grandnieces and grandnephews: Jessica Tucker, Maxwell (Erin) Tucker, Jacob (Jessica) Tucker, Danielle (Kyle) Neher, Nathanial Tucker, and Joshua Tucker; and her special friend and caretaker Teresa Copeland. When Mary was seven years old, she and her Mother immigrated to the United States to join her Father in Gary, IN. Mary went back to Slovakia with her Mother in 1931 where she attended school and then returned to the United States in 1939 and became a U.S. citizen. Mary's first job was with U.S. Steel, Gary Works. She then was employed by the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago as a hostess. Mary joined NIPSCO in 1957. She worked there for over 26 years and retired as a District Supervisor of Dealer Relations. In retirement, Mary volunteered for over 20 years at Southlake Methodist Hospital. Mary was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish (Slovak), Gary, IN and a current member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville. While working and in retirement, Mary enjoyed spending time with family and especially spoiling her niece and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She frequently attended their many sporting events and other activities. Throughout her life, Mary was an avid traveler going to places like Alaska, Europe and Australia and taking tours throughout the U.S. She also made many trips to Slovakia to visit relatives and friends. Mary had a blessed and charmed life. The family would like to thank the staff at Symphony of Crown Point for providing Mary with loving and wonderful care, especially during the pandemic when family was unable to visit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371, www.sharefoundation.org. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted to arrangements. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to share online condolences or memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved