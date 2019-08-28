Mary R. Bittner

HOBART, IN - Mary R. Bittner, age 84, of Hobart, passed away August 25, 2019. Mary was involved with music all her life. She was the organist at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and various other churches. She was the pianist for "Senior Sounds of Music" singing group and taught music for a number of years. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband Duane"Dewey" Bittner; two daughters Deborah Lester and Theresa Bittner; three granddaughters; seven great grandchildren; sister Rita Kent.

Visitation for Mary will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 356 West 700 North, South Haven, IN. Cremation will follow services. www.burnsfuneral.com