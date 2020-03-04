Mary Rose Bombarg (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Mary Rose Bombarg

HOBART, IN - Mary Rose Bombarg, age 83, of Hobart, passed away March 1, 2020. Mary was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart and a former member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary Hobart Post No. 54.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; son, Daniel, Jr.; sisters: Janet Reynolds, Joan Bailey; nephew, Darren J. Coriell. Mary is survived by her daughter, Tammy Marie Bombarg; grandson, Zachery Molizon; sister, Clara Barbara Coriell, all of Hobart; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will begin with prayers on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., from Burns Funeral Home (Hobart), proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 568 East 2nd Street, Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2020
