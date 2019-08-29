Mary Rose Keever (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
    - Barb Gollwitzer
    - VICKY MCDANIEL
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Obituary
Mary Rose Keever

PORTAGE, IN - Mary Rose Keever went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Lake Station, IN on August 8, 1926. She is survived by her son, Dennis Ramsay; her daughter, Cheryl (David) Hoke; her granddaughter, Lisa (Jeff) Frazier; and four great granddaughters, Meghan, Emily, Kelly and Sarah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carle; her grandson, Jeffrey Hoke; her brothers, Steve and Martin Jurkovich; sister, Shirley Szparaga; her parents, and many other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with service immediately following. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Aug. 29, 2019
