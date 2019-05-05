Mary Rose Peterson (Orzechowski)

MUNSTER, IN -

Mary Rose Peterson (Orzechowski), aged 84, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, William A. Peterson, Jr. She was blessed with five children: Karen (David) Krause of Lawrenceville, GA; William A. (Brenda) Peterson III of Chesterton, IN; Gary (Noreen) Peterson of Naperville, IL; Donald (Julie) Peterson of St. John, IN; and Diane of Munster, IN. She was also blessed with eleven grandchildren: Jennifer (Dustin) Colwell, David (Samantha) Krause, Brian Krause, William A. Peterson IV, Matthew Peterson, Nathaniel Peterson, Zachary (Kirsten) Peterson, Kaitlyn Peterson, Nicholas Peterson, Alexander Peterson, and Allison Peterson. Also two great-grandchildren: Scarlett and Savannah Colwell.

Mary's main passion in life was to make everyone happy. She loved to cook and entertain. Everyone was made to feel at home. Her joy came in putting a smile on everyone's face and making them feel special. She touched the lives of all she met. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it be chatting or bonding over building puzzles. She enjoyed working in the deli department of the Munster Jewel grocery store for over 25 years. Mary had a deep devotion and love of God. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN, for 45 years.

Visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, on May 6, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., with final viewing on May 7, 2019 from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. also at the funeral home. Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN, with Father Corona officiating. Final interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Visit us at www.burnskish.com.